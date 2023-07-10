7 great swimming spots Washington State

I’m a little “long in the tooth” to be jumping in a river or lake but I found some great ideas for the best (and cleanest) water in Washington State. I found 7 locations that are known for their clean, beautiful, refreshing water. So, pack up the kids, don’t forget the beach towels and take a road trip.

Steamboat Rock State Park, Electric City

Every spring and fall I drive past this spot and never stop. I need to change that. At the north end of Banks Lake, you will find Steamboat Rock State Park, with plenty of swimming spots in its pristine waters.

Bradbury Beach, Kettle Falls

Bradbury Beach has a central floating dock that has been buoyed off for swimming. You will find water there tends to be slightly warmer than other parts of the lake, Bradbury Beach is located at the Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area.

Lake Chelan, Chelan

This is Washington States most popular "summer lake". It is surprisingly clean place to swim with some of the clearest water in Washington. In years past I spent a good amount of time there.

Cranberry Lake, Anacortes

Found at Deception Pass State Park, Cranberry Lake is a peaceful place. They have a designated swimming area and slightly warmer water than the nearby Pacific Ocean.

Dougan Creek Falls, Skamania County

Dougan Creek Falls is located near Stevenson along the Washougal River and has one of the best swimming holes in Washington. I have never been there, but the photos and videos are beautiful. The little pool at the base of the waterfall is idyllic.

Enchantment Lakes, Leavenworth

Get ready to do some hiking, the Enchantments are located on a high mountain lake basin with about a dozen named lakes with some of the cleanest and clearest water in Washington. You can get there using The Enchantments Trail but be prepared, the hike is rated hard, not for beginners.

Devil’s Punch Bowl, Port Angeles

You’ll find the Devil’s Punch Bowl at Lake Crescent inside Olympic National Park near Port Angeles. It’s one of the best swimming lakes in Washington.

Each of these places has beautiful, clean water for swimming.