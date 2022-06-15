Open House Set for Proposed East Wenatchee Roundabout

Open House Set for Proposed East Wenatchee Roundabout

Grant County Construction plan

An open house is set for next Wednesday on a planned roundabout at the intersection of Grant Road and Nile Avenue in East Wenatchee.

Funding for the $2.2 million project would mostly be covered by federal money, with about $348,000 being provided on the local level.

Construction on the project is scheduled to start during summer of next year.

The open house is from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Douglas County Public Services Building, located at 140 19th St. NW.

The roundabout project is part of the Washington State Six Year Transportation Improvement Program From 2022 to 2027

Filed Under: douglas county, east wenatchee
Categories: KPQ News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top