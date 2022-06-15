Open House Set for Proposed East Wenatchee Roundabout

An open house is set for next Wednesday on a planned roundabout at the intersection of Grant Road and Nile Avenue in East Wenatchee.

Funding for the $2.2 million project would mostly be covered by federal money, with about $348,000 being provided on the local level.

Construction on the project is scheduled to start during summer of next year.

The open house is from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Douglas County Public Services Building, located at 140 19th St. NW.

The roundabout project is part of the Washington State Six Year Transportation Improvement Program From 2022 to 2027