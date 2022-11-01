92-Year-Old Hospitalized In Crash Near Ellensburg

Two people are hospitalized with injuries, including a 92-year-old woman from a Monday evening crash near Ellensburg.

Troopers say a 2009 Chevy Trail Blazer driven by 70-year-old Edgar Idler of Auburn was following too closely when it rear-ended a 2019 Tesla TS3 driven by 41-year-old Casey Huard of Moxee on westbound I-82 at about 6:40pm.

Huard and Idler's 92-year-old passenger, Lore Idler of Yakima, were taken to Kittitas Valley Hospital with injuries.

A passenger in Huard's car, 28-year-old Meagan Pena of Moxee, was not injured.

Troopers say drugs or alcohol were not involved in the crash.