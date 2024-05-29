Wenatchee Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash On U.S. 2

A 33-year-old East Wenatchee man has injuries from a crash on U.S. Hwy. 2 north of Baker Flatts Wednesday Afternoon.

Troopers say Kaleb Jones was riding a Harley Davidson 2000 Sportster 1200 motorcycle westbound on Cascade Avenue just before 4 pm when he failed to stop at the intersection with U.S. 2 and hit the passenger side of a northbound 2022 Genesis GV80 SUV driven by 53-year-old Tamara Jowers of Tacoma.

Jones was taken to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus with injuries and could also be cited for failure to yield.

Get our free mobile app

Jowers was not injured.

Troopers say alcohol or drugs were not involved in the crash.

Jones was wearing a USDOT compliant helmet.

His motorcycle was totaled. Jowers' SUV had reportable damage.

Jowers was wearing a seatbelt during the crash.