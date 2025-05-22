Alleged Knife-Wielding Intruder Arrested At CWU Dormitory
An Ellensburg man is behind bars after police say he broke into a dorm room at Central Washington University while armed with a knife last weekend.
The Ellensburg Daily Record says police responded to the campus's Kamola Residence Hall at around 3 p.m. on Sunday after receiving a 9-1-1 call from a resident about an armed intruder who was inside their room.
Investigators say the resident managed to escape without injury and waited for officers to arrive outside the hall.
Twenty-four-year-old Dylan Mitchell Eaton was found inside the room and reportedly told officers he was visiting a friend.
He was arrested and booked into the Kittitas County Jail for suspicion of first-degree burglary.
His bail was set at $15,000 with an arraignment hearing scheduled for today.