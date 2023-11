MEET DEBBIE - Debbie is as sweet as can be and everyone loves her! She turns sad days into happy ones and is always willing to snuggle up with the first human she sees. She is going to be a wonderful cat for someone who lives a quiet simple life. Debbie will adore you and always be thankful that you gave her a soft place to land.

Debbie the WVHS Pet of the Week

Debbie

Age: 1 Years

Sex: Female

Breed: Domestic Shorthair / Mix

Animal ID: 54693892

Adoption fee: $25

