Cashmere Man Faces Charges For Thefts At Store, Storage Facility

A 37-year-old Cashmere man faces several charges after Chelan County deputies say he stole items from a storage facility and a hardware store.

They say Marcos Depaz was in possession of a stolen nail gun from Marson & Marson Lumber in Leavenworth when they tracked him down Wednesday.

The theft was reported at 8:46 am and deputies located Depaz in the area shortly afterward based on the description from security video.

Deputies say they then linked him to an earlier storage facility break-in because he was wearing the same clothes and shoes as the suspect who appeared on surveillance video from that facility weeks earlier.

They obtained a search warrant to Depaz residence in the 5700 block of Goodwin Rd in Cashmere.

There they say they found a drywall sander that was reported stolen from Cashmere Mill District Storage in Cashmere back on April 12.

The surveillance footage from the storage facility showed a suspect cutting the lock on the victim unit the day before, and then returning early the next morning to enter the unit and steal the equipment.

Deputies say the footage also showed the suspect's clothes matching what Depaz was wearing when they arrested him Wednesday.

He's now in the Chelan County Regional Justice Center facing charges of Shoplifting, Malicious Mischief and Possession of a Controlled Substance.