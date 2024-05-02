Missing Indigenous Woman From Omak Found Alive In Spokane

An Omak woman who went missing in Airway Heights last weekend has been found in Spokane.

A SWAT response in Spokane’s East Central neighborhood on Monday night ended with police safely recovering 38-year-old Amanda Pakootas.

Pakootas was reportedly being held against her will by 51-year-old Joseph Parisien, who has yet be located.

He is wanted for allegedly committing Assault in the First Degree and Kidnapping in the First Degree.

Pakootas is a member of the Colville Nation whose disappearance prompted a missing indigenous persons alert from the Washington State Patrol.

An SUV connected to Pakootas' disappearance was spotted in Spokane earlier on Monday and a subsequent investigation by the Spokane Police Department was conducted near South Nelson Street and East 4th Avenue.

Pakootas is said to currently be in the safe custody of law enforcement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation Salish Safe Trails Task Force provided assistance with the investigation.