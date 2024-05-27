Wenatchee Man Escapes Injury In Omak Crash on U.S. 97

A 28-year-old Wenatchee man escaped injury while the vehicle he was driving was hit by debris from a crash in Omak.

Lincoln Nere was stopped in the northbound lane of U.S. Hwy.97 at SR 215 Riverside Drive in a 2018 Jeep Renegade.

Washington State Patrol Troopers say his vehicle was hit by debris when a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup driven by 58-year-old William Craig of Okanogan ran a red light south bound on U.S. 97 and hit a 2015 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup driven by Christopher McManus of Vernonia, Oregon.

Craig and his passenger, 47-year-old Nicole Gilmer of Omak, were taken to Midvalley Hospital with injuries.

Neither McManus nor Nere was injured.

The two pickup trucks were totaled in the crash while Nere's Jeep had reportable damage.

All parties were wearing seatbelts.

Craig is being investigated for an infraction. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Troopers say drugs or alcohol were not involved.

According to a press memo released Sunday at 4:06 pm, the crash took place at 1:12 pm Friday.