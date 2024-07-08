Mid-Valley Hospital CEO Resigns

Mid-Valley Hospital & Clinic in Omak is looking for new leadership after the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Superintendent.

John White says he made the decision to step down from the post due to personal reasons on June 27.

Mid-Valley's Board of Directors has appointed Chief Financial Officer Holly Stanley and Chief Operating Officer Christina Wagar as Co-Interim CEOs until a new CEO can be hired.

The Board has retained the services of firm Cameron Carmichael of Charlotte, North Carolina to assist with Mid-Valley's search for a new CEO.