Omak Homeowner Shoots, Kills Alleged Prowler

One person is dead after police say a homeowner shot and killed a prowler in Omak on Sunday.

The Omak Police Department says officers responded to a home the 400 block of Hanford Street at around 7:15 p.m. where they found the alleged prowler lying in the street with a gunshot wound.

The suspect was transported to Mid Valley Hospital where they were later pronounced deceased.

Investigators say the homeowner was reportedly assaulted by the suspect after they were discovered tampering with a vehicle in front of the residence.

The homeowner's significant other reportedly witnessed the assault and fired a single warning shot into the ground in an attempt to run the suspect off, but detectives say the scuffle continued and the homeowner - who was also armed with a gun - fired a single shot at the suspect resulting in them leaving the property and subsequently collapsing in the street.

The homeowner has not been arrested or charged with any crimes and police say the incident remains under investigation.