Apple Blossom 2023 Kicks Off With Chiefs For The Day

Mark Rattner with KPQ Newsradio 560

One of the largest turnouts for Apple Blossom's Chief for the Day came out to see seven children with health challenges get introduced on the entertainment stage as chiefs of their respective departments.

Sheriffs, Chiefs and Captains of policing agencies around the Wenatchee Valley recognized their chiefs before hundreds of people yesterday.

"It's about the kids and it's about this community coming together to support one another and in particular, support the kids. That means a lot to me." State Patrol Chief John Batiste said.

The Chief for the Day event kicked off 11 days of Apple Blossom festivities in Memorial Park and elsewhere.

For a calendar and lists of everything happening at Apple Blossom, go to the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival website.

Apple Blossom 2023 Chief For A Day

Chief for a Day creates partners between local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, hospitals, and the community to provide a day of special attention to chronically ill children. Each child is selected, sponsored by a law enforcement agency.
