Apple Days Kicks Off Autumn at the Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village

The Apple Days event was a weekend of family-friendly activities, kicking off the autumn season at the Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village.

Patrons can take a sneak peek at 20 local cabins and a store in a colonial village setting. Attractions included the Great Northern Railway, a blacksmith shop, a General Store, the original Schoolhouse, and some model cabins where Cashmere townspeople lived in the 19th century.

Photo by Terra Sokol. Kids panning for gold at the gold panning stand. Photo by Terra Sokol.

Guests had the opportunity to pan for gold, drink Sarsaparilla (or root beer) in the saloon, ride a pony, enjoy story time in the original 19th century School House, and much more.

Photo by Terra Sokol. One of the horses for the pony rides. Photo by Terra Sokol.

Photo by Terra Sokol. The Richardson Cabin, one of the model cabins in the Pioneer Village. Photo by Terra Sokol.

Other fun events include making your own pet rock at the crafts table, face painting, getting a balloon animal from local clown Mr. Whiskers.

On Oct. 1, the gate doors were opened at 9 a.m. and began with the National anthem, sung by recent Cashmere High School graduate Carly Schoening.

Later, judges assessed the pies submitted the night before and announced the winners of the Pie Contest and gave their certificates.

Musical performances include Carly Schoening, Corban Welter, the Mariachi Huenachi, and the Cashmere High School Jazz Band.

Entertainment also included the Wenatchee Youth Circus, the Prairie Girls, and the Parque Padrinos Folkloric Dancers.

Photo by Terra Sokol. The Wenatchee Youth Circus performing their ladder formation. Photo by Terra Sokol.

Food was provided by La Tortuga Loca and Mama Tina’s Pizza.