No Injuries In Cashmere House Fire

There are no injuries from a house fire in Cashmere Friday afternoon.

Crews were called in from Cashmere, Dryden, Monitor and Wenatchee Valley to the fire in the 300 block of Chapel Street.

The extent of the damage to the one-story home is not known, although flames were coming from inside the house on one side as well as the roof.

The fire was reported a 1:50pm Friday, with crews showing up within minutes, according to Wenatchee Valley Fire Department spokesperson Kay McKellar.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews remained on the scene overnight to monitor for any embers.