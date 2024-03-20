Tool Library Now Open In Cashmere

If you're a DIYer whose toolbox is short on something required to finish a project, there's now a way for you to get what you need without buying it.

Eastside Rebuild has announced the opening of its new Tool Library in Cashmere.

The Tool Library works much the same as a traditional reading library, by loaning out equipment and appliances to members for use on their home, garden, auto, boat, and other projects.

The library offers four membership tiers ranging from no cost for those with qualifying financial barriers to $250 annually for an Ambassador level subscription.

The Tool Library relies on private donations of new and pre-owned tools and equipment to maintain its inventory.

All donated tools must in be good working condition and power tools should be no more than 20 years old.

There are currently 225 items listed in the library's online inventory, including everything from a 1" combination wrench and a 1/4" sheet sander to a 10" table saw and a two-ton hydraulic floor jack.

The Tool Library is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and more information is available online by clicking here.

Eastside Rebuild is part of the non-profit group Waste Loop, whose mission is to inspire the transformation of items that might ordinarily be thrown away into sustainable resources in the Greater Leavenworth Area.