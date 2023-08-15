Army Assisting To Remove Explosives In Bridgeport

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is asking residents who live within 400 yards of the 900 block of Foster Avenue in Bridgeport, to shelter in place or evacuate to the gymnasium at Bridgeport High School.

Deputies are in the area working with technicians from the U.S. Army to remove explosives that have been discovered.

The sheriff's office indicates the work could take several hours but is offering no other details about the situation at this time.

Newsradio 560 KPQ is following this developing story and will bring you further details once they are provided by the sheriff's office.