Suspect Shot During Confrontation With Police Identified

A 54-year-old East Wenatchee man is being identified as the suspect who was shot and injured late Sunday night in the 2500 block of the Eastmont Extension.

Detectives say it was Troy A. McMaster who rammed his vehicle into the Wenatchee VA Clinic and fired shots into the building before leading police on a chase.

They say McMaster is in stable condition after being shot numerous times when he stopped his vehicle and confronted officers with a gun.

The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit is looking into the officer involved shooting.

The officers and deputies involved are on administrative leave and their names are not being released.

A news release from Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler Caille says detectives are receiving assistance from the Washington State Patrol Crime Scene Response Team with locating, collecting and the processing of evidence.

Investigative Unit Commanders and Lead Investigators have conducted an initial briefing with designated non-law enforcement community representatives, which is a required in the independent investigation process.

McMaster was first taken to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus after being shot, before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies were initially called to his residence in East Wenatchee at 8:42 Sunday night on a report he was sending text messages saying he was wanting to harm himself and had access to weapons.

The initial call was for a suicide threat. Deputies say they made attempts to locate the suspect at the residence and by cell phone, with no success.

Wenatchee Police and Chelan County deputies first confronted him at the VA clinic in the Olds Station area at 10:05pm Sunday.

Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance with any information they may have about the incident.

Information can be directed to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Detective Ramon Bravo at (509) 888-6824.