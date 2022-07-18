Arson Suspected in Stable Fire at Chelan Rodeo Grounds

An arson suspect is being treated for critical burns at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after a fire at the Chelan Rodeo grounds.

Crews from Chelan Fire & Rescue went to the scene at about 2:20 Sunday afternoon to find a 20 x 20 stable completely engulfed in flames spreading into nearby brush.

They say they quickly put out the fire with help from Chelan Saddle members, and no horses were in danger as they were at the stable owner’s property.

The Chelan County Sheriff's office reported they located a suspect who started the fire, who was then taken to the hospital in Seattle.

The fire is being investigated as an arson with no estimated loss having been determined.