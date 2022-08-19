Attorney General Bob Ferguson Joins Federal Coalition Against Idaho’s Abortion Law

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson recently joined an attorney general coalition to challenge Idaho’s newly proposed anti-abortion law.

The coalition claims that this new law does not include adequate exemptions for emergency abortion care and that it violates the Emergency Medical Treatment & Labor Act (EMTALA).

Emergency abortion care includes ectopic pregnancies, miscarriages, or other pregnancy complications.

Last year, Idaho lawmakers prohibited abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, only accepting cases in which rape, incest, or medical emergencies are involved.

This new law that was originally drafted back in 2020, is a trigger law that would force doctors to violate EMTALA and refuse emergency abortion care for patients who need it.

Ferguson states that Washington’s health care system will see an influx of Idaho patients traveling to Washington for abortion access, specifically affecting eastern Washington clinics.

According to Guttmacher Institute, Washington may receive a roughly 400% increase in abortion appointments, with 60% coming from Idaho.

In July, the Planned Parenthood in Pullman reported that 78% of their patients were from Idaho. Another Planned Parenthood clinic in Kennewick was booked for several weeks ahead.

Both Washington and Oregon have seen an increase in both patients and protestors coming to clinics.

CBS reports that back in June, pro-life protesters were stationed outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Spokane, with some protestors following staff home.

The abortion ban in Idaho is set to go into effect on August 25.