Planned Parenthood Opens New, Larger Facility In Wenatchee

Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho has a new, health center in Wenatchee, which opened Monday.

The organization says it anticipates a continuing increase in patient load over the next 5 years at the new location, as patients from out-of-state travel to Washington for care.

Idaho banned abortion at all stages of pregnancy after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the federal right to the procedure last year.

Abortions continue to be legal in Washington are legal up to the point of fetal viability as determined by a provider.

The Wenatchee center provides medical abortions as well as other services including gender-affirming care.

In addition, it offers include wellness exams, STI testing and treatment, birth control, PreP, emergency contraception, and preventative care.

The Planned Parenthood expanded health center is now located at 609 Okanogan St., one block from its previous location.

A news release says the new building is located along the Link Transit Route 3 bus line and has enhanced parking options and ADA accessibility.

In addition to banning abortions, Idaho became the first state to pass a law explicitly restricting some out-of-state travel for abortions.

The state legislature passed a law that makes helping a pregnant minor get an abortion, whether through medication or a procedure, in another state punishable by two to five years in prison.

A federal judge temporarily blocked that provision last week.

The head of Planned Parenthood of Greater Washington and North Idaho released a statement on the new Wenatchee facility

“Our new health center location helps ensure enhanced access to low-cost, high quality reproductive health care in the Wenatchee Valley area,” said COE Karl Eastlund. “We are extremely grateful to our local community of Planned Parenthood supporters and all our dedicated staff members who helped make this move happen.”