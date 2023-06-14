Top 5 states people from Washington state are moving to. 

It does not matter who you are, whether you love living in Washington State, or whether you don’t. It used to be that you might move for a new job, now you might move for an entirely new lifestyle.

Families are moving out of Washington State, but the interesting thing is we also have families moving in. Based on a recent report created by a moving company database the ratio of people moving into and out of Washington is almost 1 to 1.

So where are folks moving from? The top three states are California, Texas and Florida. Looking at the 2019 U S Census gives us a picture of where Washingtonians are moving to.

Sacker.com gives us the top 5. States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Washington in 2019.

#5. Idaho

Moved from Washington to Idaho in 2019: 13,505



#4. Texas

Moved from Washington to Texas in 2019: 15,128



#3. Arizona

Moved from Washington to Arizona in 2019: 17,636



#2. Oregon

Moved from Washington to Oregon in 2019: 21,339



#1. California

Moved from Washington to California in 2019: 31,882



My oldest son Jared made the move to Arizona for a job a couple of years ago and seems happy where he is. All the other kids are still in Washington state and are within driving distance. I’m happy with my job and I’m happy where I am. I don’t mind traveling to visit the kids though. The best place to live is the place that makes you Happy.