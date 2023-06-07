Washington state’s best summer family activities 

I don’t know about you but I’m calling this summer. I know summer does not start until June 21st but come on... it’s summer. This is the time of year when you are looking for things to do as a family. Places to get away to, things that you don’t get to do every day.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

When my kids were in school my go to place was the Pacific Science Center in Seattle. I have always loved science and I wanted to impart some of that to my kids. We could spend the whole day there and do some of the rides at the Seattle Center for a little added fun.

One year we decided to make it a weekend trip and went to Silverwood in Idaho.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

We stayed at a motel in Coeur d’Alene the made the half-hour drive to Silverwood and spent the whole day there. We did the train ride, roller coasters, looked at the sites and stayed for the air show. It was great. Silverwood is way bigger now, you would probably need to spend two days there.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Another great day trip during the summer is Slidewaters Water park at Lake Chelan. Everyone loved it and it is also much bigger now than it was when we went there.

One year we went to the Enchanted Village in Federal Way.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

A combination of an Amusement Park and a water park. Now it’s known as Wild Waves Theme & Water Park and is much bigger.

You might also check out the Olympic Game Farm at 1423 Ward Rd, in Sequim (The palm springs of the northwest?). It was not the experience it is today.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

There are lots of other opportunities to pack up the family and go do something fun this summer. Have some fun.