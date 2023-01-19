Attorney General Bob Ferguson Visiting Wenatchee to Discuss Retail Crime

State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is visiting the City of Wenatchee to discuss public safety and retail crime on Jan. 27.

Ferguson will be joining the President and CEO of the WA Retail Association, Renée Sunde, to discuss how public safety, retail theft, and organized crime is impacting local businesses.

Guests have the opportunity to speak with law enforcement, elected officials, and local businesses to talk about these topics during a catered luncheon.

The luncheon will be held at the Wenatchee Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Entry costs $20 to cover the cost of the venue and lunch. Registration is required.

Register here if interested.