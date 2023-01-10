Avalanche Danger Awareness Workshop

With the warmer weather and the heavier snow, the Northwest Avalanche Center wants people to enjoy the great outdoors but look for signs of avalanche danger.

The center is partnering with the Wenatchee River Institute to host an introductory class tonight to provide a basic approach to managing risk.

"Really get people to recognize and assess as they're going out and exploring more of these spaces." Joshua Schaub with the Wenatchee River Institute said.

Everyone is invited to the class tonight at 347 Division Street in Leavenworth.

It goes from 6:30 - 8:00 tonight.