I love BBB or barbecue to be accurate. I am a bigger fan of Kansas City, Texas, and Memphis style and Carolina-style to a lesser degree. Someday, I hope to make it to one of the big competitions to try some of the best BBQ in the country.

By no means am I a competitor, but I do have a Big Green Egg, a Traeger pellet smoker, a Weber kettle and a small gas grill. Now, the latter are for grilling and we ARE talking about barbecue and not grilling here.

So when it comes to smoking meat, low and slow, what do fans of BBQ in Washington say is their favorite BBQ sauce?

My favorite BBQ is a beautiful slice of brisket with NO sauce but I wasn't polled.

Here is what Smoked BBQ Source discovered after an extensive survey among 3,000 BBQ enthusiasts.

Here is the Top 10 List of Favorite Sauces According to Washington BBQ Enthusiasts

#10. Memphis-Style BBQ Sauce

Rounding up the top 10, Memphis-Style BBQ Sauce is noted for its thinner consistency and tangy flavor, leaning more towards tanginess than sweetness. While Memphis BBQ is traditionally more focused on the rub, this sauce provides a balanced blend that complements the smoky meats perfectly.

#9. Hawaii BBQ Sauce (Huli Huli Sauce)

Ranking ninth, the Hawaii BBQ Sauce, or Huli Huli Sauce, offers a teriyaki-style experience that's both sweet and tangy. Made with pineapple juice, soy sauce, and ginger, it's particularly favored for grilling chicken, bringing a touch of tropical flair to the table.

#8. Kansas City-Style BBQ Sauce

Claiming the eighth spot, Kansas City-Style BBQ Sauce is a crowd-pleaser with its thick consistency and a harmonious blend of sweet, tangy, and spicy flavors. This sauce has become synonymous with American barbecue, beloved for its versatility and rich taste.

#7. Texas-Style BBQ Sauce

The seventh slot goes to Texas-Style BBQ Sauce, which is recognized for its thinner, tomato-based composition. It skillfully balances sweet, spicy, and tangy elements, with certain variations leaning towards a beefier focus and a touch of heat, reflecting the state's preference for brisket.

#6. Arkansas Style Sauce

The sixth-ranked Arkansas Style Sauce features a tangy, vinegar and tomato base with a spicy kick. Its thinner consistency makes it an ideal choice for marinating or as a dipping sauce, offering a piquant flavor that enhances the meat's natural taste.

#5. California Style Sauce

At fifth place, California Style Sauce is known for its emphasis on fresh, quality ingredients, often drawing inspiration from Asian or Mexican culinary traditions. This approach results in a versatile sauce that adds an innovative and flavorful twist to any barbecue.

#4. Florida BBQ Sauce

Florida BBQ Sauce, with its signature citrusy notes, claims the fourth position. It ingeniously incorporates orange or lemon juice, introducing a distinct tanginess that brightens the overall flavor profile, making it a perfect complement to a wide range of barbecued foods.

#3. Georgia BBQ Sauce

Ranking third, Georgia BBQ Sauce strikes a delightful balance between sweet and tangy, primarily featuring a ketchup or tomato foundation. Occasionally, this sauce is enhanced with peaches, offering a nod to Georgia's famed produce, and providing a subtly sweet, fruity undertone that elevates it from the ordinary.

#2. Arizona Style Sauce

In second place is the Arizona Style Sauce – it's the John Wayne of BBQ sauces, bold and smoky, with a chili pepper lasso that wrangles any wild meat into submission. It's got more kick than a mule with a cactus thorn in its side.

And the top choice in Washington........

#1. Alabama White Sauce

Alabama White Sauce is celebrated for its distinctive mayonnaise base, setting it apart with its unique color and creamy texture. Its tangy profile, laced with just the right amount of bite, makes it an exceptional choice for both chicken and pork, offering a refreshing twist on traditional BBQ flavors.

I have never heard, much less tasted some of these and in checking with my co-worker who loves BBQ as much if not more than I do, we have never found Alabama White Sauce on the menu at a BBQ joint in Washington.

Take a look at the USA's favorite mouthwatering BBQ sauces

What is your Ultimate BBQ Experience?

Texas' legendary slow-smoked brisket and succulent ribs does it for me. Memphis-style BBQ is famous for mouthwatering pulled pork and ribs. Hawaiian BBQ classics like Huli Huli chicken and Kalua pork are a nice change of pace infusing Polynesian and Asian influences.

International styles of BBQ

Smoked BBQ Source asked what BBQ styles Washingtonians are interested in from another country?

Jamaica (33%) came out on top, which is understandable given its rich tradition of jerk cooking. Jerk refers to a style of cooking where the meat is marinated in a hot spice mixture called jerk spice, which includes ingredients like fiery Scotch bonnet peppers and fragrant allspice.

Brazil comes in second with 24%, likely due to its renowned churrasco-style BBQ, which focuses on a variety of meats grilled on skewers over open flame. This style celebrates the natural flavors of the meat, often with little more than a sprinkle of sea salt for seasoning, and is a reflection of its ranching culture.

Australia is chosen by 14% of the respondents, a nod to its BBQ culture that often involves grilling on the beach or in the backyard. The Australian BBQ is not just a cooking method, but a social event, featuring a variety of meats, seafood, and vegetables, often accompanied by an array of globally-inspired side dishes.

South Korea is favored by 13% of those surveyed, indicative of the popularity of Korean BBQ, which is a communal and interactive dining experience. Diners cook marinated meats such as bulgogi (sweet and savory) and galbi (short ribs) on grills built into their tables, which is then enjoyed with a variety of banchan (side dishes).

Argentina is the choice for 11% of respondents, where BBQ, or asado, is considered an art form. Asado is not just about the food but also the social event surrounding the cooking process. The cuisine is characterized by its use of high-quality beef, cooked slowly over low heat from wood fires, resulting in tender, flavorful meat.

Lastly, South Africa, with 4%, is known for its braai, which is similar to BBQ but distinct in its social importance and the variety of meats cooked, including boerewors (a type of sausage) and sosaties (marinated meat skewers). The braai is a cherished tradition that brings people together, often accompanied by salads, bread, and stews.

Smoked BBQ Source also asked which celebrity BBQ chef they would love to have cook them a BBQ meal? Here are the results:

1. Rodney Scott

2. Chris Lilly

3. Aaron Franklin

4. Myron Mixon

5. Ed Mitchell

6. Adam Perry Lang

7. Tuffy Stone

Data from Smoked BBQ Source, a resource for barbecue guides, recipes, and product reviews.