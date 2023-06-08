Do You Have Southern Charm in Washington State?
Do you use these terms correctly?
Cookout vs. BBQ
@Landontalks on Instagram and Tiktok has been teaching his Southern ways with the rest of the world, and he is highly entertaining! I followed him months ago and always get super excited when a new video is posted. Makes me feel "southern" without even had stepped foot in a southern state!
Vie Landon's Southern Take on BBQ vs Cookout
Apparently Cookout means: Where you break out the hotdogs and burgers for the grill.
BBQ means: When the smoked meats come out and your uncle has probably been preparing the meats for hours.
Now t begs the question, how many Southern friends do I have, that I have invited to a BBQ, and were sorely disappointed when they saw Hamburgers and hotdogs being served?!
I mean, same thing right?! No, apparently, it's not.
@LandonTalks has been teaching us his southern ways for a while now, and I'll just say as a Washington born and raised gal, I will be more than happy to refer to the backyard fun of a "bbq" as a cookout, cause lets be real, me and smoking meats doesn't happen, I'm game for frozen beef patties and a good ole Franks hot dog! Don't judge, that's my happy place, with some yummy side salads, omg yum!
Now, go tell your mom n them bout the difference and maybe we can all get on the same page. Either way though... Let's FEAST! (Elyse Meyers reference there).