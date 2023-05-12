Cashmere’s New BBQ Joint! Yellow Rose BBQ

We have dearly missed, Country Boys BBQ in Cashmere WA, but never fear my friend! Yellow Rose Texas Style BBQ is now open in Cashmere!

400 Aplets Way Cashmere, WA 98815

To be a bit nostalgic, pictured below is what was Country Boys BBQ

Photo Credit: Aly

Now let's welcome...

Photo Credit: Aly

Bringing the Texas BBQ flavor to Cashmere WA, is just what we have been craving!

My mouth is watering already!

Right in the heart of Cashmere WA, with the cute patio set up and the amazing aroma of BBQ smoking!

"They were so good! You have to try them!" - Leisa O

Not bad for their first day! Get there early!

I wouldn't want to miss out on this tasty new meat treat! Lucikly I live in Cashmere, so you may find me camping out front!

We welcome new businesses to the Wenatchee Valley, and we always love a great BBQ, really cool to have a BBQ spot back in Cashmere!

While we will always miss Country Boys BBQ, and all the memories made at the store location. Cashmere is pretty lucky to have another BBQ spot in the same building where all our other great memories were made. Cheers to new beginnings and the savory taste of texas style BBQ in Cashmere WA.

Yellow Rose BBQ | Cashmere WA | Facebook

Yellow Rose BBQ (@yellow.rose.bbq) | Instagram

Here's a glimpse of what you can get your fingers on!

*Side note, I can't stop looking at those smoked meat cuts! YUM!

Photo Credit: Yellow Rose BBQ Menu

