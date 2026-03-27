If you've been searching for affordable national parks in the U.S., Washington State just made a powerful case for itself.

READ MORE: North Cascades National Park - Plan Your Annual Adventure

A brand-new 2026 national parks study ranked 51 parks across the contiguous United States on cost, crowds, and convenience — and three Washington national parks landed in the top half. For budget-conscious national park visitors, the Pacific Northwest is officially one of the best-value regions in America.

North Cascades National Park: Washington's Best-Ranked and Least Crowded

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North Cascades National Park ranked #17 nationally — the highest of any Washington park — with a crowd score of 9.65 out of 10, making it one of the emptiest, most affordable national parks in the U.S. right now.

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Cheap accommodation near North Cascades averages around $137 per night, and with virtually no crowds, it's one of the most underrated national parks in the Pacific Northwest for 2026.

Olympic National Park: Affordable, Accessible, and Jaw-Dropping

Olympic National Park ranked #22 nationally, earning high marks for both affordability and convenience. Sitting within driving distance of Seattle, Olympic is one of the cheapest national parks near a major U.S. city.

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Rainforest, glaciers, and coastline — all without the price tag of more famous parks.

Mount Rainier National Park: Budget-Friendly and Iconic

At #38, Mount Rainier National Park rounds out Washington's trio with median nightly accommodation costs of roughly $89 per person — making it one of the most affordable volcano destinations in the U.S.

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Whether you're a Seattle local or a cross-country national park road tripper, Mount Rainier delivers world-class scenery at a fraction of the cost of parks like Joshua Tree or Grand Teton.

Washington vs. the Rest: How It Stacks Up

Compared to pricier parks like Joshua Tree ($170/night), Grand Teton ($155/night), and Dry Tortugas ($238/night), Washington's three national parks represent some of the best cheap national park trips available in 2026. For travelers building a Pacific Northwest national park itinerary on a budget, this trifecta — North Cascades, Olympic, and Mount Rainier — is hard to beat anywhere in the country.

Plan Your Cheap Washington National Park Trip in 2026

Whether you're a first-time national park visitor or a seasoned hiker looking for underrated Pacific Northwest destinations, Washington State's national parks offer unbeatable value. Search for affordable vacation rentals near North Cascades, Olympic, or Mount Rainier now — before summer crowds and prices climb.