Washington State Has 3 National Parks That Rank Among the Cheapest in the Entire Country

Washington State Has 3 National Parks That Rank Among the Cheapest in the Entire Country

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If you've been searching for affordable national parks in the U.S., Washington State just made a powerful case for itself.

READ MORE: North Cascades National Park - Plan Your Annual Adventure

A brand-new 2026 national parks study ranked 51 parks across the contiguous United States on cost, crowds, and convenience — and three Washington national parks landed in the top half. For budget-conscious national park visitors, the Pacific Northwest is officially one of the best-value regions in America.

North Cascades National Park: Washington's Best-Ranked and Least Crowded

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North Cascades National Park ranked #17 nationally — the highest of any Washington park — with a crowd score of 9.65 out of 10, making it one of the emptiest, most affordable national parks in the U.S. right now.

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Cheap accommodation near North Cascades averages around $137 per night, and with virtually no crowds, it's one of the most underrated national parks in the Pacific Northwest for 2026.

Olympic National Park: Affordable, Accessible, and Jaw-Dropping

Olympic National Park ranked #22 nationally, earning high marks for both affordability and convenience. Sitting within driving distance of Seattle, Olympic is one of the cheapest national parks near a major U.S. city.

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Rainforest, glaciers, and coastline — all without the price tag of more famous parks.

Mount Rainier National Park: Budget-Friendly and Iconic

At #38, Mount Rainier National Park rounds out Washington's trio with median nightly accommodation costs of roughly $89 per person — making it one of the most affordable volcano destinations in the U.S.

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Whether you're a Seattle local or a cross-country national park road tripper, Mount Rainier delivers world-class scenery at a fraction of the cost of parks like Joshua Tree or Grand Teton.

Washington vs. the Rest: How It Stacks Up

Compared to pricier parks like Joshua Tree ($170/night), Grand Teton ($155/night), and Dry Tortugas ($238/night), Washington's three national parks represent some of the best cheap national park trips available in 2026. For travelers building a Pacific Northwest national park itinerary on a budget, this trifecta — North Cascades, Olympic, and Mount Rainier — is hard to beat anywhere in the country.

Plan Your Cheap Washington National Park Trip in 2026

Whether you're a first-time national park visitor or a seasoned hiker looking for underrated Pacific Northwest destinations, Washington State's national parks offer unbeatable value. Search for affordable vacation rentals near North Cascades, Olympic, or Mount Rainier now — before summer crowds and prices climb.

19 Gorgeous Hiking Spots in Washington

Discover 19 of the most beautiful hiking spots in Washington, from rugged mountain trails and alpine lakes to lush forests and coastal views. This curated list highlights must-see hikes for every adventurer, whether you’re looking for an easy day trip near Seattle or a challenging backcountry trek in the Cascades or Olympics. Explore breathtaking scenery, hidden gems, and popular routes that make Washington one of the best states for hiking.

Gallery Credit: Avery Cooper

Filed Under: National Parks, washington
Categories: Articles

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