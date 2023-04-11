Need your car serviced? Maybe you need something fixed! Don't wait! Check out these, Best Mechanics in Wenatchee!

Best Mechanics in Wenatchee According to Yelp:

Midvalley Automotive - "Great people good price and quick. Highly recommend. Reasonable price and quality parts." - Steven G

Al's Auto Repair - "Have taken several cars to Al's and been happy with the service each time. Has come in under estimate and on-time each time. Good communication and better diagnostic work than the dealership has provided.

Quality work at a reliable cost.

Will use again.' - Nick B.

Hightech Automotive - Very nice professional shop. Friendly and helpful staff. They got me right in and then back on the road quickly." - Shawna F

Anglers Auto Service - "My check engine light started flashing so I took my car in. They called me with a solution and a quote about an hour after dropping it off and had it all fixed and ready to go a few hours after that. It was affordable and I will definitely be coming back if my car ever needs it." - Erica S

Mike Wolfe Service - "Been traveling up the west coast for the last 5 months when we were unexpectedly informed of a leak by another oil change provider. Mike Wolfe got us in same day which has been extremely rare, so for that small deed we were thankful. They needed to replace a part which they were able to obtain in one day and fixed our leak for a great price. These people are honest and great advisors for your vehicle. I wish they were back home for us so we could make this our permanent shop." - Sam W

Earharts Collision and Automotive Services - "Very happy customer. I had some damage to a mirror on my new truck. Earhart's were able to make it look like nothing happened at all.The service,price and cookies are great." - Annette S

H & D Auto Service - "My entire family has taken our Subarus to H&D for more than 25+ years. We've always been taken care of and have gotten to know their team well over the years. They've always taken the time to show and explain things thoroughly and never have tried selling unnecessary services to us. The new owner is responsive, helpful, and fair. I know we continue to be in great hands in this next chapter for H&D!" - Cathy M

Global Car Care - "So happy we tried out Global Car Care for service of our Mercedes. Wonderful customer service!! No more trips to the dreaded west side of the mountains & overpriced service." - K M

Alpha Automotive - "Very professional and super friendly! I wasn't quite sure what was wrong with my car and they were quick to look at it, give me an estimate, and keep me updated on all the work they were doing! I felt I was charged fairly and they went above and beyond on their customer service! And they came to pick up my car all the way from Manson, WA! My car feels great and I plan on returning if I ever need anything else done!" - Idalia G

L&S Automotive - "They are honest, go out of their way to be helpful and try to make auto repair as painless as possible." - Rachel S

Honorable Mention for Cashmere WA:

Cashmere Auto Detail - "I am highly impressed by the service department and how quickly they were able to get me in and back on the road again! Rates weren't out of this world high and the guys are super nice!" - Me (Aly)

Wherever you choose to get your car serviced, may the prices be low and the fix be minimal!

