Gearing Up to Drive? Learn Here in Wenatchee WA!

Watch out! Student drivers!

I'll never forget my driving school instructor; he was so fun and was really helpful while learning how to drive! Thoroughly enjoyed the classes.

Where can you learn how to drive in the Wenatchee Area? Don't worry, we have you covered!

Richardson's Safe Driving School - Wenatchee WA

Richardson's Safe Driving School

With Courses throughout the year, you will be sure to find a time frame that works for you!

LG Driving School - Wenatchee WA

Wenatchee (lgdrivingschools.com)

Call for an appointment, or click the link provided above the photo for more information.

Wenatchee 911 Driving School - East Wenatchee WA

Wenatchee 911 Driving School

This company has a fleet of cars that all look the same. To be honest, I see one of the cars and I don't even have to see a "Student driver" sign to know what company it is! Now that's marketing!

Wenatchee Driving School - East Wenatchee

Wenatchee Driving School

I love all the options for different driving schools. Back in my hometown, we relied on the school we attended of a sister city's school to offer the Driving School program!

Let's stay safe and steer clear of the student drivers. Not because they could be worse drivers, but you remember when you went to driving school. They still have nerves to work out. Patience goes a very long way.

driving schools near me (google.com) For more options outside of the Wenatchee Valley.

Remeber to study as well for the written portion of the driving test!

