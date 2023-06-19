Wanna go to breakfast in Wenatchee WA?

I absolutely love dipping my buttered toast into the runny egg yolk. Just one of my many favorites that comes to breakfast time. Even if it's breakfast for dinner! Get me a side of sausage links, hashbrowns and you have yourself a view of me dancing with the biggest smile. So, let's get to er! Where are we going here in the Wenatchee Valley for breakfast?

Breakfast Spots in the Wenatchee Valley:

The Wild Huckleberry -

"Amazing breakfast food! I think I may of shed a tear of joy, overcome by emotion after my first bite of the deliciously tasting pancakes. Would recommend" - Abi B

WILD HUCKLEBERRY - Yelp

Cafe Columbia -

"My favorite spot to grab breakfast or lunch. Highly recommend the breakfast biscuit sandwich with egg, bacon, and cheese or the grain bowl if you're looking for something healthy an delicious. The only thing I would ask for next time is a bigger plate for the biscuit sandwich. Sadly, I bit into it and the yolk came poured out onto the table and not on my plate." - Sandra S

CAFE COLUMBIA - Yelp

Sage Hills Bakery -

"Good food and great service. They staff are friendly and ready to who. The ambiance is a bit tight but if you like being close to the people in line then it's a great place" - Scott J

SAGE HILLS BAKERY - Yelp

La Vie En Coffee Bar & Bakery -

"We went in on a Thursday afternoon and they weren't very busy and the lady at the counter was sweet and patient while the teenage girls I had with me tried to figure out their Italian sodas. The coffee was good and so was the macaron. The lady that took order gave us a couple of suggestions about local thrift stores! If you're in the area check them out and support this cute local business!" - Jess C

LA VIE EN COFFEE BAR & BAKERY - Yelp

The Paradise Restaurant -

"Another 5 star visit. Ordered a trio berry pie. Delicious! Thin crust with flavorful edges. Filling is not canned jelly but probably frozen berrt mix. They run $23 each but worth it to me. They have about 12 different pies. As for breakfast I tried the crepes. These are how i like them as i don't care for pancakes. Thin and tasty." - Carl P

THE PARADISE RESTAURANT - Yelp

Smitty's Pancake House -

"Food was absolutely great. They were short staffed but they did a great job at taking care of everyone. Very friendly. Would highly recommended this place." Claudia B.

SMITTY’S PANCAKE HOUSE - Yelp

Jimmy's Diner -

"My server Dolly was absolutely amazing!!! So attentive and quick! Not to mention friendly and easy to talk to! The food was great as well. Thank you Dolly for making my dining experience so wonderful!" - Melissa N

JIMMY’S DINER - Yelp

Now place those orders and chow down! MMMM, your not gunna eat that other sausage link are you? I can have it... Oh, you are going to eat it, sorry... But if you don't, I'm right here!

Best Breakfast Sandwiches in Boise As a fan of breakfast sandwiches, here's a list of the best breakfast sandwiches in Boise, according to Yelp.

Top Breakfast Burrito Ingredients