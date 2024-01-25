Dusty’s In-N-Out Closing…For Good This Time

After nearly shutting down a little more than a year ago, Wenatchee's oldest fast food restaurant, Dusty's In-N-Out, will be permanently closing its doors in the coming days.

In the fall of 2022, Dusty's previous owner - Michael Noyd - announced he had sold the restaurant in order to avoid its shuttering.

The new owners, the Decker Family - who also own The Wild Huckleberry restaurant in Wenatchee - took over the business in January of 2023 and continued its operations under the Dusty's brand.

On Thursday, the Decker's announced in a social media post that they would be permanently closing the restaurant this weekend.

Dusty's last day in business will be Saturday, January 27, and the Deckers will offer a special price of $3.99 on all single burgers on Friday and Saturday as a thank you to the community.

The Deckers say they plan on opening a new restaurant at the same location sometime in the near future but will need to conduct a full remodel of the old Dusty's building prior to reopening under a new brand.

Dusty's original owners Bette and R.L. "Dusty" Rhodes first opened the restaurant in 1949.