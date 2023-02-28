Attention: Peanut Butter Lovers in Wenatchee WA

National Peanut Butter Lovers Day is March 1st. If you are like me and looooooove peanut butter, then this list of places to visit will work perfectly for you!

Top Places to get Peanut Butter Yummies in Wenatchee Area:

Ez’s Burger Deluxe – Not only do they have amazing burgers, but they also have a decadent Peanut Butter milkshake... I’m telling you what, you’ll want the large size!

The Wild Huckleberry - Slather some of that peanut buttery goodness onto one of their signature, too big for the plate, pancake.

The Thai Restaurant – Best Pad Thai in the valley and top it with extra Peanut sauce.

Weeds Café - Venture out to Cashmere WA and take a seat at Weeds café where you’ll be able to get something super yummy and if you have a little, they will love the PB & Jelly sammy.

Smitty’s Pancake House - Peanut butter on more pancakes? Yes please!

Spring Lotus – Shrimp Spring Rolls with extra Peanut Sauce please!

Wenatchee Natural Foods – Peanut Butter Energy Bars! Check their ready to eat section in the back of the store to see what they have in their food cases!

Celebrate National Peanut Butter Lovers Day, every day at one of those local locations! With all this peanut butter talk it had me thinking, “What if I added peanut butter flavoring to my coffee? Weird?”

Weird side note but I found this fascinating. Did you know it takes about 540 Peanuts to make one 12oz jar of peanut butter?! That’s a lot of nuts!