The Apple Blossom Arts & Crafts Fair got underway this morning.

This three-day event is a feast for the eyes - and a showcase for the artistically inclined. Over 100 illustrators, tattoo artists, candlemakers and other creatives descend on Memorial Park to showcase their work. A lucky few are recognized at the Arts & Craft Booth Awards.

In some ways, Friday was a throwback to "simpler" times. Old school bobbleheads were sold under a tent bearing the State Farm logo. Over the Line Art, which specializes in morbidly comedic caricatures, drew a brisk business.

The primary entertainment was a delightfully retro, four-piece cover band. The group belted out soulful renditions of Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Simple Man," among other staples of classic rock radio.

The air of nostalgia was not lost on lead administrator Darci Christoferson, a 30-year Apple Blossom veteran. The festival struggled in the aftermath of COVID-19, but this year marked a return to normalcy. Christoferson, a former Miss Apple Blossom Queen, was buoyant about that.

"We compare [each festival] to our COVID years," Christoferson said. "This has been just fabulous - feeling like everything's back to normal."

But every so often modernity reared its head. There were several allusions to a green future, including a banner extolling the virtue of composting. The Recycled Spoon envisions a future where heirlooms are derived from silverplate flatware.

Jessica Bone, a young Montana artist, specializes in pen and ink drawings of cityscapes. She strives for maximum sustainability, an approach that has evidently served her well. Bone took third place at the aforementioned Booth Awards.

"Everyone's been super sweet," Bone said of the fairgoers. "Even if someone can't buy something of mine, they're real supportive and they wish me lots of luck. It's all been pretty positive, I would say."

Old and new coexisted peacefully on Friday. Let's hope that carries over into the weekend.

The Arts & Crafts Fair concludes on Sunday at 5pm. Click here for a complete list of vendors.