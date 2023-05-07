Highlights of the 104th Apple Blossom Festival Grand Parade

The 104th Apple Blossom Festival drew thousands to the Wenatchee Valley with their Stemilt Grand Parade Saturday.

Visitors got the chance to see Apple Blossom Royalty, incredibly fantastical floats, and a flurry of community organizations, all coming together to celebrate what the Valley has to offer.

“This is Wenatchee and the parade is the highlight of the year,” local resident Kathy Gut said.

Get our free mobile app

Gut says she enjoys the sight of horses prancing down the street, traditional Mexican dancing, and the classic cars.

This year's Applarian Chancellor Matt Smeller says he is happy with how the parade went.

“I love to see the community come together to celebrate our diversity, our agriculture in this community, and friendships,” Smeller said. “I love just seeing everyone come together and celebrate.”

Apple Blossom Stemilt Grand Parade 2023

Apple Blossom Festival's Award Winners and Notable Figures Check out the winners of the Apple Citizen award, the Leman Johnson award, and other notable titles.

Apple Blossom Festival Floats, Boats, and Cars Here are some of the more creative floats seen at the 2023 Apple Blossom Festival.

Horses at the Apple Blossom Festival Several horses made their way down the Apple Blossom Festival parade route.