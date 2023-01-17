Apple Blossom Festival Royalty Selection Pageant Tickets On Sale

The Washington State Apple Blossom Festival will crown a Queen and two princesses on Saturday, Feb. 11th in the Numerica Performing Arts Center. Tickets went on sale today and are selling fast according to festival administrator Darci Christopherson. Seating on the main floor was sold out as of early Tuesday afternoon with only balcony seating remaining.

Tickets are being sold online this year through the Numerica Performing Arts Center website

The 10 young ladies vying for the Royal Court are;

(from Eastmont School District)

Elisha Bartlett

Kendall Flanagan

Rachael Hamilton

Hannia Hernandez-Mendoza

Dylan Schmitten

(from Wenatchee School District)

Scarlette Cron

Sophia Kinninger

Finnley Ottley

Natalie Pearson

Taylor Williams

The Cashmere Valley Bank Royalty Selection Pageant will award over $31,000 in scholarships with a $10,000 scholarship award for the candidate crowned as 2023 Queen and $5,000 scholarships for each of the two girls selected as Princesses.

The Top 10 are preparing for the pageant with a number of speech, makeup and etiquette lessons over the next few weeks including live interviews on KPQ's The Agenda program Jan. 30th through Feb. 3rd at 1pm each day.

The Royal Court will reign over the 2023 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival running April 27th - May 27th in the Wenatchee Valley.

Key 2023 Festival Dates;

April 27- Chief For A Day

April 27- Memorial Park Food Fair Opening

April 27- GESA Credit Union Entertainment Stage

April 28- Funtastic Shows Carnival Opening

April 29- Keyes Fibre/Dolco Youth Parade

April 30- Pepsi Youth Day

May 3- All Service Club Luncheon

May 3- Apple Blossom Musical "Shrek" debut

May 5- Arts & Crafts Fair opens

May 5- Classy Chassis Car Parade & Car Show

May 6- Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast

May 6- Stemilt Grand Parade