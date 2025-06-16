The Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival opens this weekend at the Fairgrounds in Cashmere, WA.

After 20+ years, Cashmere is on the map as one of the signature events for Bluegrass acts to perform at in Washington state each summer.

Organizer Chuck Egner attributes that to the experience the national headliner's enjoy when they perform here, including the ideal weather, improvements to the venue at the Chelan County fairgrounds and the support of generous donors to help attract the top touring bands here.

" We have the prime weekend of the whole season on the third weekend in June, the weather is not blazing hot. The fairgrounds have been improved year after year and I think we are pretty friendly to the bands after 20 years. We have a great donor base and we can pay the top bands to come here and that keeps ticket prices lower".

Tickets are available at the door, prices are $30 for a one day pass and $45 for a three-day pass. Tickets rare $20 for the Gospel show on Sunday morning.

The audience for Bluegrass music is gaining with new, younger fans with the emergence of a younger generation of bluegrass musicians.

"A guy that is almost single handed driving the ship right now goes by the name of Billy Strings He's a young guy, long haired, tattooed. When I first looked at him I thought who is this guy? He's bluegrass? And I listened to him and yes he IS bluegrass! So he is turning the head of a lot of young people".

This year's Wenatchee River Bluegrass Festival is headlined by The Slocan Ramblers, Downriver Collective, John Reischman & Friends and Missy Raines & Allegheny on the main stage Friday and Saturday. Bluegrass Regulators will perform all three days and perform with Slocan Ramblers and Downriver Collective for a gospel show on Sunday.

Overnight camping is now open for festival goers and the three day festival kicks off with a slow jam and pre-function "Shake & Howdy" meet & greet Potluck Luau on Thursday afternoon. The festival opens on Friday. Visit the festival website