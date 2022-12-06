Dusty’s In-N-Out To Reopen In January In North Wenatchee

The new owners of Dusty's In-N-Out say the iconic north Wenatchee restaurant will reopen next month.

Dusty's closed down with little warning in October, and by mid-November the Wild Huckleberry announced it would become part of its family of restaurants.

The group announced the new Dusty's will feature burgers, fries, shakes, banana splits and sundaes.

It's hosting open interviews for anyone wanting to work for the new Dusty's next Tuesday and Wednesday from 9am-2pm at the restaurant at 1427 N Wenatchee Ave.

An opening date in January has not been announced yet.

Dusty's will join the group of restaurants, including Wild Huckleberry locations in Wenatchee and Ellensburg, the Big Y Cafe in Peshastin and The Huck at Pybus Market.