Donating Goods in the Wenatchee Valley

Donating Goods in the Wenatchee Valley

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva

Maybe you did some spring cleaning, and you have a bunch of stuffs to get rid of. Yard sale?? I mean if you have time. Sure that's a great option. What about donating?! We have many awesome places to donate your goods to! Plus, where you can make monetary donations.

Places to Donate to in Wenatchee WA:

The Wenatchee Habitat for Humanity:

Monetary donations for the over 60+ homes they have helped in the Wenatchee area.

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva
loading...

Serve Wenatchee Valley:

Helping those in the Wenatchee Valley for many years. I personally have teamd up with Serve Wenatchee Valley a few times with our radio stations. Events like Coats For Kids, held every year in October! Awesome asset to the Wenatchee Valley.

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva
loading...

Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store:

Helping those who served and are serving in our military.

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva
loading...

Women's Resource Center:

Helping women experiencing homelessness and poverty.

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva
loading...

Wenatchee Rescue Mission: 

There's a cleaver button on the home page of their website, stating what is needed! very helpful!

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva
loading...

Wenatchee Valley Senior Center:

They even do a type of yard sale to help the senior center. I used to live across the street from this location, very nice facility!

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva
loading...

East Wenatchee Food Pantry: 

Maybe you need to get rid of non-perishable foods. donate here!

Photo Credit: Aly/Canva
loading...

Where do you take your donations? I love ensuring things stay local, but will help those near and far! Thank you for your caring heart and compassion!

What Things You Can Find in a Thrift Store

20 Things Rockford Residents Say They'd Never Thrift

Some things just aren't meant to be resold.

DON'T-Nation: The Items Lubbock Area Thrift Stores Don't Want From You

From the super obvious to the "oh..really?" here is a list of items Lubbock area thrift stores don't want from you, each with an alternative disposal method.

 

 

Filed Under: donate, East Wenatchee Food Pantry, East Wenatchee Wa, Veteran's Warehouse, Wenatchee Habitat For Humanity, Wenatchee WA, womens resource center
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ