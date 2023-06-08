Donating Goods in the Wenatchee Valley
Maybe you did some spring cleaning, and you have a bunch of stuffs to get rid of. Yard sale?? I mean if you have time. Sure that's a great option. What about donating?! We have many awesome places to donate your goods to! Plus, where you can make monetary donations.
Places to Donate to in Wenatchee WA:
The Wenatchee Habitat for Humanity:
Monetary donations for the over 60+ homes they have helped in the Wenatchee area.
Helping those in the Wenatchee Valley for many years. I personally have teamd up with Serve Wenatchee Valley a few times with our radio stations. Events like Coats For Kids, held every year in October! Awesome asset to the Wenatchee Valley.
Veterans Warehouse Thrift Store:
Helping those who served and are serving in our military.
Helping women experiencing homelessness and poverty.
There's a cleaver button on the home page of their website, stating what is needed! very helpful!
Wenatchee Valley Senior Center:
They even do a type of yard sale to help the senior center. I used to live across the street from this location, very nice facility!
Maybe you need to get rid of non-perishable foods. donate here!
Where do you take your donations? I love ensuring things stay local, but will help those near and far! Thank you for your caring heart and compassion!
