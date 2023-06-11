City of Wenatchee Accepts Contract for Parkside Renovation Project

The City of Wenatchee is granting more funding to the renovation of the Parkside facility.

On Thursday, city council accepted a $340,309 increase to their construction contract with Rudnick and Sons to renovate the Parkside facility.

This project is partially funded by a Department of Commerce grant for Behavioral Health facilities.

The Parkside facility currently houses American Behavioral Health Systems (ABHS) and the Women’s Resource Center (WRC).

This project originally only focused on improving the portion of the roof that covered American Behavioral Health systems. However, the $270,881 coming out of this contract increase will go towards fixing the roof for the WRC as well, which will not be covered by the grant.

The leftover $56,346.72 will be used for repairing concrete, drainage, irrigation, HVAC, adding more asphalt, and decommission two chimneys.

Public Works Operations Manager Aaron Kelly says the project is over 70% finished.

The project will cost a total of approximately $1,556,422, with construction expected to be finished by July.