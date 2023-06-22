Winner Winner, Chicken for Dinner!

There's something about chicken. Juicy, tender, and just yummy. Where are some great places to eat chicken in the Wenatchee Valley? Well I'm glad you asked!

Top Restaurants for a Chicken Dinner in Wenatchee according to Yelp:

The Chicken Shack -

"Just had lunch at The Chicken Shack. Had the strip and wings combo. It was so good. The staff was so friendly. Highly recommend. We will definitely be back." - Shirley J

Larry's Drive In -

"Great spot for some quick grab for lunch or dinner. They pretty much have everything on the menu you need for some fast food! Including burgers to fried seafood. I usually get their clam and fries. One of my fav!" - Jason L

Mission Burgers and Chicken -

"Best food period. You need to park with your grub. Everything is good!! Service was fantastic! Milkshakes are bomb!! Enjoy" - W. C.

Chesters Chicken - To Go -

"I have always loved Chester's chicken almost every time I have gotten it it has been hot and the Jo-Jos are always crispy and the chicken is well seasoned and the breading is very good." - Bella R

Tiki Hawaiian BBQ -

"This is a very nice place to eat. We stopped here for lunch and enjoyed the food and drinks. We've been to Hawaii before and this reminded us of the food that we had there. The service was great and friendly. The place was clean and the food was very good. Would eat here again and again." -Serene S

Sweetwood BBQ -

"Poutine is big enough for three! Awesome chicken sandwich! Great barbecue and sides!!" - Lee B

Original J's Teriyaki -

"Never been unhappy with this place, awesome food, awesome customer service and prices good thank you keep up the great work!!!!!!" - Inez R

There you have it! From grilled to fried, if you are having a chicken craving, you cannot go wrong with any of these selections! Enjoy!

