Brunch to Power Your Day: 5 Great Wenatchee Valley Locations

It's a privilege to call the Wenatchee Valley home. We get to see amazing, breathtaking scenery, and head out on great outdoor adventures. A good amount of us work hard in orchards and fields to help put quality agriculture onto the World's kitchen table.

We need fuel to match the adventures and our important work.

Here are the 5 best places to power up with brunch in the Wenatchee Valley:

Wild Huckleberry: This charming restaurant serves up delicious brunch dishes made from locally sourced ingredients. From the classic eggs benedict to the indulgent French toast. Order their pancakes - they're THE SIZE OF YOUR BREAKFAST PLATE! You'll find something for everyone in your family on the menu. Cafe Columbia: This cozy cafe in Pybus Market is a favorite among locals, and it's easy to see why. Their brunch menu features a variety of savory and sweet options, including their famous breakfast wraps and fresh bakery items. Smitty's Pancake House: If you're in the mood for pancakes, this is the place to be. Smitty's Pancake House has been serving up fluffy, delicious pancakes for over 60 years, and they've definitely perfected the art. Jimmy's Diner in East Wenatchee: This classic diner has all the breakfast favorites you could ask for, from omelets to biscuits and gravy. And the friendly service and retro decor will make you feel right at home. The Country Inn in East Wenatchee: This down home, comfy restaurant offers a brunch experience like no other. Their menu features great omelets (get the Royal Omelette!) waffles, pancakes and great lunch options too.

No matter which spot you choose, these five places are sure to satisfy your brunch cravings and leave you feeling ready to do your important work!