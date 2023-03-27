What should replace Country Boys BBQ in Cashmere WA?

Country Boys BBQ in Cashmere WA was always a community favorite, along with anyone who got to experience the tasty BBQ, cornbread, mmm the brisket!! Dang it! Now I am craving Country Boys BBQ, and they aren't open anymore :(.

With a vacant building in a prime spot of Cashmere, what should go in its place?!

10 Ideas for the Country Boys BBQ Location in Cashmere:

1. Another BBQ joint! Hello, why not?! Obviously, it wouldn't be our beloved Country Boys BBQ," but the memory would carry on!

2. Crab Pot! Yum! Could you imagine rolling up your sleeves, putting the bib on, and just diving into a yummy seafood boil!? Mouthwatering already...

3. A nice good ole fashion Diner! Why not? Draw inspiration from the 59er Diner, or even a "Rusty's" Dine-In option.

4. Thai Food... Why drive all the way to Wenatchee for yummy Thai food?

5. A Salad Bar... All the options, all the dressings, yum!

6. A Gourmet Hotdog Stand. With the open seating already built into the building, that would be super fun!

7. An Italian Restaurant. Mmmm one that serves bread with oil and vinegar to start us off.

8. A Brewery. Though it would be right next to Milepost 111 Brewing, why not have another hot spot to walk to?

9. A permanent location for Captain Cods Fish and Chips. Wouldn't it be cool to be the central hub for Captain Cods?!

10. A Fruit Stand! Open seating, plenty of local growers. Would make for a cool smoothie location as well!

No matter what goes into the Country Boys BBQ location, it will be loved by all who live and breathe cashmere as well as those driving by.

What would you like to see go into that Country Boys BBQ location?