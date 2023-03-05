Bill Proposing to Permanently Cap Insulin Cost to $35 a Vial Passes Senate Committee

A bill looking to remove the expiration date on the cost sharing cap for insulin to $35 a vial passed the Senate Committee.

SB 5729 is proposing to permanently limit out-of-pocket expenses for insulin to $35, previously having the cost share cap expire on Jan. 1, 2024.

Sen. Karen Keiser (D) is the key sponsor of this bill, and sponsored previous bill SB 5546, which passed in 2022.

This bill is currently in the House committee, with the first reading in the Health Care & Wellness committee on March 2.