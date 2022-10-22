Black Bear Attack in Downtown Leavenworth

The Enchantments area in Leavenworth is currently closed while the Department of Fish and Wildlife work to find the black bear who attacked a Leavenworth resident Saturday morning.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office is advising residents to stay away from the Enchantment Park Way area off of Commercial Street in downtown Leavenworth at this time.

Around 7:30 a.m., a 68-year-old woman checked in to Cascade Medical Center to treat injuries sustained from a bear attack.

This attack took place in the 300 block of Commercial Street near the woman’s residence.

More details will be released in the near future.