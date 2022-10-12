Boat Cleaning Stations Being Installed Along Columbia River

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is in the process of installing free boat cleaning stations on Columbia River Lakes in an effort to block-off invasive species.

One station is now open at Steamboat Rock State Park on Banks Lake in Grant County.

The stations are called CD3 units because they are used to clean, drain, dry and dispose.

WDFW says boaters can help to reduce the spread of aquatic invasive species in Washington lakes and rivers by using the CD3 units.

The system is one of several in the process of installation as part of a pilot project to test these machines throughout the Columbia River basin.

The project is being funded by the U.S. Department of the Interior.

An interagency advisory team is determining where to place the CD3 units.

The advisory team includes WDFW, Washington State Parks, U.S. National Parks Service, Tribal governments, and local jurisdictions including the Chelan, Douglas, and Grant County Public Utility Districts, as well as Chelan and Okanogan Counties.