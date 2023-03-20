Body Of Homicide Victim Found Near Leavenworth

Chelan County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a body found in the community of Plain near Leavenworth.

Investigators say a passerby in the 16000 block of Camp 12 Road made the discovery Friday and called police.

"The deceased person that was found was a black male, approximately 5 foot 11 inches tall, medium build, and 25 to 40 years of age," Chief of Special Operations Ryan Moody said. "The identity is unknown, but detectives are investigating this as a homicide."

Anyone with information is urged to call the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 509-667-6845.

