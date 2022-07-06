BREAKING: Helicopter Crash Near Turtle Rock Causes Massive Power Outage for Douglas County

Update at 11:08 a.m.

Power was restored for Douglas County PUD after 10:30 a.m.

Update at 10:43 a.m.

The fire was extinguished at 10:09 a.m. and are currently shutting off power as they work on the transmission line.

Update 10:34 a.m.

Douglas County PUD confirms that a helicopter crash off Weaver and Longview Roads took down a transmission line, leaving over 1400 Douglas County residents without power.

Around 9:20 a.m., two people onboard the helicopter were involved in the crash which erupted in flames and left them with unknown injuries. They were taken to an ambulance.

After 9:54 a.m., customers between north of Orondo and the Beebe bridge to the Waterville Plateau were experiencing massive power outages.

Douglas County PUD advises everyone to avoid the area while crews restore service to the damaged transmission line.

There is no known restoration estimate at this time.