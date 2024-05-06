Candidate Filing Starts With Big Changes In Chelan, Douglas Cos.

Candidate filing week is underway for counties in Washington state and changes to district boundaries in 2022 and earlier this year have brought major changes to state legislative races.

District 13 now extends into Douglas County to Rock Island, while District 7 now includes Downtown Wenatchee and Olds Station in Chelan County.

Chelan County Auditor Skip Moore says he’s still getting used to the change.

“Every time I look at the list I go, ‘Well ya, we’ve got another legislative district part of our county,’ which forever we’ve only been in one legislative district, not split,” said Moore. “And now we’ve got 7 and 12.”

The 12 District still includes most of Chelan County, but also reaches into big swathes of King and Snohomish counties west of the Cascades.

Moore says the changes are massive.

“(It’s a) totally different landscape than what we’re used to,” Moore said. “You go back even 10 years, it was pretty much right around the Chelan County, Douglas County jurisdiction,” Moore said. “And over the years with these redistricting's, we’ve seen it grow wider and wider.”

Two candidates from the west side have filed for the 12th District legislative seat being vacated by Keith Goehner – a Republican from Monroe and a Democrat from North Bend.

The movement of District 12 to incorporate big portions of King and Snohomish counties has it changed it to more of a tossup district, after many years of being reliably Republican.

The liberal leaning Northwest Progressive Institute is advising Democrats to invest in flipping the district in their favor, noting President Biden won what is the current 12 District by the slim 50-47 percent margin.

As of Monday afternoon, five candidates running to be a state representative in the 7th District had filed in both Chelan and Douglas counties.

The 7th and 13th districts remain solidly Republican.

Candidate filing week continues through Friday.

Below is a list of candidates who have filed for key races in Chelan and Douglas as of Monday afternoon.

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 7

State Representative Pos. 1 Andrew Engell COLVILLE REPUBLICAN

State Representative Pos. 1 Soo Ing-Moody TWISP REPUBLICAN

State Representative Pos. 1 Teagan Levine TONASKET REPUBLICAN

State Representative Pos. 2 Hunter Abell COLVILLE REPUBLICAN

State Representative Pos. 2 Paul "Rocky" Dean SPRINGDALE DEMOCRATIC

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 12

State Senator Keith W. Goehner LEAVENWORTH REPUBLICAN

State Representative Pos. 1 Brian Burnett WENATCHEE REPUBLICAN

State Representative Pos. 1 Jennifer Bumpus MONROE REPUBLICAN

State Representative Pos. 1 Heather Koellen NORTH BEND DEMOCRATIC

State Representative Pos. 2 Mike Steele CHELAN REPUBLICAN

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 13

State Representative Pos. 1 Tom Dent MOSES LAKE REPUBLICAN

CHELAN COUNTY COMMISSIONER

COMMISSIONER Dis NO. 1 Kevin Overbay WENATCHEE REPUBLICAN

COMMISSIONER Dis NO. 3 Chris Willoughby MANSON REPUBLICAN

COMMISSIONER Dis NO. 3 Flint Hartwig WENATCHEE REPUBLICAN

COMMISSIONER Dis NO. 3 Brad Hawkins WENATCHEE REPUBLICAN

JUDICIAL CHELAN COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT

Judge Position 1 Robert E. Jourdan WENATCHEE

Judge Position 2 Travis Brandt WENATCHEE

Judge Position 2 Simon Barnhart PORT ANGELES

Judge Position 3 Kristin Ferrera

CHELAN COUNTY DISTRICT JUDGE

Judge Position 2 Allen F. Blackmon WENATCHEE

Judge Position 2 Jay Eyestone WENATCHEE

DOUGLAS COUNTY COMMISSIONER

COMMISSIONER DIS 1 Dan Sutton East Wenatchee REPUBLICAN

COMMISSIONER DIS 2 Austin Flemens EAST WENATCHEE REPUBLICAN

COMMISSIONER DIS 2 Randy Agnew WENATCHEE REPUBLICAN