Bridge Near Leavenworth To Reopen Friday

The Cascade Orchard Bridge on Icicle Road near Leavenworth is set to reopen Friday.

It's been closed for several weeks for resurfacing on the bridge deck.

The bridge is 57 years old and has been undergoing a $1.9 million rehab project that started in June.

Chelan County Public Works says the bridge should reopen at about 5pm Friday.

During the bridge closure, the county’s contractor removed the top 1.5 inches of the concrete bridge deck and replace it with a concrete overlay that should last at least 30 years.

As of Thursday morning, the contractor was finishing up things like striping the roadway.

Those grooves in the photo are supposed to be there, for the purpose of adding texture to the surface so it's not so slick under adverse weather conditions.

Cascade Orchard Bridge on Icicle Road near Leavenworth - Image from Chelan County Public Works Cascade Orchard Bridge on Icicle Road near Leavenworth - Image from Chelan County Public Works loading...

The contractor also has some work to finish up next week. Drivers should plan for one-lane, flagger-controlled traffic on the bridge next week for a couple of days.

The Cascade Orchard Bridge crosses over the Wenatchee River just west of Leavenworth.